Anne Lena Fujiwara, (née Mouat) 84, was surrounded by love and music as she slipped peacefully away from this realm to the next on Feb. 9, 2022. She was proud to have been born in a log cabin on her family's ranch in Myers, near Hysham, Montana on November 21, 1937, to James Jeremiah and Helen Lucille Mouat. Anne and her siblings were raised and loved greatly by their father and stepmother Arla Mouat after Helen's passing. Music was always an essential part of her family life as a child and she passed this passion down to her children as well. Anne attended the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley and Eastern Montana College where she earned her teaching certificate and degree. For more than three decades she inspired classrooms of first graders in Billings School District #2 and taught them to count, read, sing, draw, and most importantly, nurtured their curiosity and their love of learning. Even after she retired, she continued to volunteer in the schools and support her colleagues in Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional society for women educators. Anne was married to Karlo Fujiwara, her true love, for 50 years. Together they built a life together, filled with love, laughter, music, and family. She was the ultimate "glass half full" kind of person with seemingly infinite patience. She was able to make anyone feel warm, welcomed, and loved, and her super power was the healing capacity of her comforting hugs. She battled dementia in her later years, but still would always greet strangers, friends, and family with a kind smile and a giggle. Anne is survived by daughters Korine (Cameron) and Kyri (Scott), son Rinney (Sara), grandchildren Julian, Kathryn, Karlo, Mya, Wesley, Cole, Schiavon, sisters Donna (Johnny) and Ellen (Paul), brothers Williard (Carole), Bob (Edna), and Frank (Lawanda) and numerous nieces, nephews, special friends, and students. Preceded in death by husband Karlo and brother David (Juanita).