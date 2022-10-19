Anne Louise (Cookson) Knerr died peacefully at home on Oct. 14, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born to The Reverend Milton and Emogene Cookson on July 18, 1944, in Butte, Montana. The family spent many years in Panama Canal Zone and moved to Lewistown, MT, where Anne graduated in 1962.

Anne married Theodore (Ted) Knerr on August 3, 1963, in Kalispell, MT. They were happily married for 59 wonderful years and had two daughters, Rose and Tracy, whom she adored.

Anne served her community and was a vital member of St. James Episcopal Church, where she worked tirelessly in many ministries. She expressed her love of the community through her works at Meals on Wheels, Red Cross Blood Bank, and ROWL Recycling. Her volunteer work is to be commended, for she left a large footprint on those that received her loyal and heartfelt gifts of service.

She is survived by her husband Ted, her daughters Rosalie Maun of Frisco, TX, Tracy (Hal) Wilks, of Paris, ID, and her daughter of the heart Merry Hutton of Missoula, MT, grandchildren Thomas and Tyler Carroll, Sam Frank, Stella Michini. Great-grandchildren Clayton and Kristian Ferguson, Greysen Carroll. Sisters Joyce (Ralph) Malcolm of Lewistown, MT, Rosemary (Michael) Kent of Lewistown, MT, many nieces and nephews, and her bestie Betty Yaeger.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Thomas Cookson and his wife Sharlotte.

Special thanks to the CMMC Hospice Team for making her last days comfortable.

Please join us to honor Anne on Sat., Oct. 22, at 11 a.m. at The First Presbyterian Church in Lewistown. Burial will follow at the Lewistown Cemetery with a reception at the Eagles Club.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Anne's name may be sent to St. James Episcopal Church and Hospice of Central Montana. Condolences may be shared with the family at cloydfuneralhome.com.