 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anne M. Jonutis
0 entries

Anne M. Jonutis

  • 0

Anne M. Jonutis (née Kierzek), 96, of Billings, Montana formerly of Glendive, passed away of natural causes on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Cremation has taken place. There will be a private service and burial at a later date. Stevenson & Sons of Miles City will be making those arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News