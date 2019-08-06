Anne Margaret Preston Finley, 66, Billings, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on July 30, 2019. Anne was born in Kent, England, Dec. 11, 1952, to Robert Preston and Grace (Bond) Preston.
Anne loved quilting, gardening, being creative, tea parties, listening to music, dancing, a true fashionista but most of all just having fun!
Anne is survived by her loving daughter Laura Michelle Gabaldon, Billings, her cats Buddy & Ruby, brother, Robert Lloyd Preston, sister, Jessica Lynn Preston, brother Edward Grant Preston, all of B.C., Canada, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Anne was preceded in death by her parents and the love of her life, Mac Finley. A celebration of life was held on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Family and friends shared stories and sent her off in the glory she deserved.
In lieu of cards please make a donation in Anne’s name to the American Cancer Society. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.