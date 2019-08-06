{{featured_button_text}}

Anne Margaret Preston Finley, 66, Billings, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on July 30, 2019. Anne was born in Kent, England, Dec. 11, 1952, to Robert Preston and Grace (Bond) Preston.

Anne loved quilting, gardening, being creative, tea parties, listening to music, dancing, a true fashionista but most of all just having fun!

Anne is survived by her loving daughter Laura Michelle Gabaldon, Billings, her cats Buddy & Ruby, brother, Robert Lloyd Preston, sister, Jessica Lynn Preston, brother Edward Grant Preston, all of B.C., Canada, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Anne was preceded in death by her parents and the love of her life, Mac Finley. A celebration of life was held on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Family and friends shared stories and sent her off in the glory she deserved.

In lieu of cards please make a donation in Anne’s name to the American Cancer Society.  Memories and condolences may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.

