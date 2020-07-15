Anne S. Stapleton
Anne Sharon Stapleton of Billings passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 1 at her home in Peoria, Arizona.
Anne, the daughter of ‘Roy' Prussing and Margaret R. Prussing (Rothwell), was born on Jan. 12, 1946 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Not long after her birth, her family moved to Billings, Montana where Anne grew up. She attended high school at Saint Mary's Hall. After graduation, Anne attended Saint Mary's University in Minneapolis, MN where she studied business. Upon moving back to Billings, Anne opened a travel agency. Anne's passion for travel and love for learning the cultures of others served as a perfect platform for her work. She spent much of her life guiding her clients, family and friends to places all over the world.
Anne was blessed with an extraordinary son and grandson who filled her heart with pride and joy. She spent countless hours at the baseball field watching her son excel. She cheered him on all along the way. His journey was her journey. Anne also enjoyed supporting her grandson in all of his endeavors. They both will forever be comforted knowing that she will be cheering them on each and every time they step onto a field.
Growing up, Anne loved the outdoors. She followed in her father's footsteps as an avid hunter and a lover of fly fishing. She enjoyed camping, golfing, horseback riding and floating the river. Anne also loved the finer things in life. She was an excellent cook and a wine connoisseur. Anne had many friends that filled her life with laughter and love. You could often find her at a dinner party, a book club event or a table playing cards/games (Bridge and Mahjong were two of her favorites).
Anne was also a dedicated volunteer. She gave countless hours to two groups in particular. She was a proud member of the Soroptimist International of the Americas in Billings working with others to make a difference for women and girls in Billings and beyond. Anne followed in her mother's footsteps as a 50+ year member of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) where she served in many leadership roles including Past President of chapter AN and Past State President of the state of Montana. As of 2014, Anne was also one of 14 Charter members for Chapter FK in Peoria, AZ.
Anne is survived by her son Paul McGhay and his wife (Jenni), grandson Chase, cousins Marsha Woodburne-Williams (Ed) and J.P. Rothwell (Mary) along with countless friends. She was preceded in death by her father Roy, her mother Margaret, Aunt Marjorie ‘Madge' Rothwell, Uncle Paul Rothwell and cousin Karen Rothwell-Vivian.
Cremation has taken place. Graveside services and interment will be at Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo Wyoming in August (details to be determined). The Legacy Funeral Home in Mesa, AZ and the Adams Funeral Home in Buffalo, WY are assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Anne's favorite PEO project, the IPS (International Peace Scholarship).
Individuals should go to the website peointernational.org, locate the Giving Opportunities tab, download the ‘Individual Donation' form, print it and complete the form in Anne's name with donation going towards the P.E.O. International Peace Scholarship.
Please send your donation along with the form to: P.E.O. Executive Office, 3700 Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA, 50312
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.