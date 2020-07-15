× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anne S. Stapleton

Anne Sharon Stapleton of Billings passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 1 at her home in Peoria, Arizona.

Anne, the daughter of ‘Roy' Prussing and Margaret R. Prussing (Rothwell), was born on Jan. 12, 1946 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Not long after her birth, her family moved to Billings, Montana where Anne grew up. She attended high school at Saint Mary's Hall. After graduation, Anne attended Saint Mary's University in Minneapolis, MN where she studied business. Upon moving back to Billings, Anne opened a travel agency. Anne's passion for travel and love for learning the cultures of others served as a perfect platform for her work. She spent much of her life guiding her clients, family and friends to places all over the world.

Anne was blessed with an extraordinary son and grandson who filled her heart with pride and joy. She spent countless hours at the baseball field watching her son excel. She cheered him on all along the way. His journey was her journey. Anne also enjoyed supporting her grandson in all of his endeavors. They both will forever be comforted knowing that she will be cheering them on each and every time they step onto a field.