Annette Arlene Hoferer (Freddie) departed peacefully Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Freddie was born September 29, 1940, in Laurel, Montana, to Clarence and Tilly Hoferer. She was the third of four children: Charles Hoferer (deceased), Karen Luckey, and Curtiss Hoferer.

Freddie attended school in Billings, Montana, and graduated from Billings Senior High School. Following graduation Freddie was employed with several local businesses in Billings, culminating in an enjoyable 30 years of employment with Gainan's Floral Shop where she retired in 2018. Her quick smile and contagious laugh were enjoyed by many.

She married Harold Hagen and they had two sons, Harold and Victor. Later she was remarried to Dave Kidd. Together they built a beautiful home in Squaw Creek. Freddie enjoyed gardening and would befriend the wild birds and animals sharing the property. Her love for animals was evident in the special love she shared with her two miniature Schnauzers, which gave her years of happiness and enjoyment.

Freddie's greatest love was family and friends. She had a delightful sense of humor and a slight streak of stubbornness which was her signature and will be tremendously missed by all. She will be remembered as a very caring, kind and giving person.