Annette Kay Lindell passed away on Jan. 4, 2022 after a tough two-year battle with cancer.
She was born June 8, 1958, in Billings, MT to Marion and the late Everett Peterson.
She attended Central Heights, Lewis and Clark, and West High.
She spent a portion of her life working for the Labor Union, however the most important “job” became helping raise her oldest grandson Andrew. He was the world to her until her other grandchildren came to complete her world. Family was everything to Annette.
She is survived by her mother, Marion Peterson; children Janis (Jesse) Lindell, Justin (Elisha) Lindell, and Jeremy (Tiffany) Peterson; grandchildren Andrew, Katarina, Alcede, Natalia, and Temperence; and sisters Carolyn Peterson and Debra Young.
Annette was preceded in death by Everett Peterson (father) and Marcus Townsend (husband).
After the fight of her life, she is now having a beer with her dad and dancing with her true love. We Love you Mom!!
