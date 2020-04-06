Anthony 'Tony' J. Zitterkopf
Anthony ‘Tony' J. Zitterkopf, 68, of Billings, passed away at his home on Monday, March 30, 2020.

Tony was born on Nov. 24, 1951, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to Emmanuel R Zitterkopf Sr. and Rita Ann Pieper. He attended the Morrill, Nebraska school system and graduated in 1970. He attended Western Nebraska Community College and Chadron State College. Tony worked for Great Western Sugar and Western Sugar from 1972 to 2006 when he retired. Tony made his home in Billings for the last 25-plus years.

Tony enjoyed golfing and ‘reminiscing' with old friends. His sharp wit and sense of humor will be missed by all those who knew him.

Tony is survived by his siblings: Emmanuel ‘Manny' Jr., of Morrill, Nebraska; Michael J. (Laurie) of Gering, Nebraska, Rita ‘Beth' Miller of Hastings, Nebraska, Bradley J. (Sue) of Billings, Graeg H. (Anne) of Carlsbad, California, Jeffory D, of Morrill, Nebraska, and Barbara A (Bart) Chilton of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents Emmanuel Sr. and Rita Zitterkopf of Morrill.

No flowers at the request of the family.

Memorials may be made in Tony's name to the donor's choice.

Funeral services are pending.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.

