Anthony Wayne Ettleman was born Sept. 19, 1928 in Scotland, South Dakota, to John Andrew and Mamie Sample Ettleman and left his earthly home early Friday morning Oct. 23, 2020 surrounded by his family at home. The young Ettleman family moved to Colorado and his father passed away in 1935 when Wayne was six years old. His Mother Mamie later married Blaine Wilson and the family including Wayne, sister Fern and brother Robert moved to a ranch in Big Timber, Montana. Over the years, the family grew and added Esther, Wilma, Bill, Ralph, George and Paul. In 1946, Wayne enlisted in the military and served in the occupation of Japan and was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal of Japan. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Montana. He enjoyed his brief period of work in the rodeo circuit traveling throughout the Midwest. He returned to Montana and then worked for the 71 Ranch at Martinsdale until 1954 when the ranch was sold.

On Sept. 4, 1954, Wayne married Angeline Magilke and they recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. To this union they welcomed their children Debora Ann, John Richard, Jay Patrick and Cory Gerard. Early in 1954, Wayne was employed by the Northern Pacific Railroad and was proud of his 35 years of service. Retirement was too boring for such an active social person and after being asked by the staff at the neighborhood Buttreys Grocery Store, Wayne then worked in customer service for over ten years and retired again. Also, from the late sixties through the eighties, Wayne worked at the fair and Metra events serving over 20 years. His hobbies were his Harley Davidson Motorcycle, annual hunting trips, fishing in later years, especially his annual fishing group in Martinsdale, and Studebaker Club. He was a member of Moose International for over fifty years and a member of Big Sky Optimist Club for 26 years. Wayne joined Little Flower Catholic Church in 1954 and upon moving to the Billings West End joined St. Pius X Church in 1960. In the 1990's, he began attending St. Patrick's Co-Cathedral. His Spiritual Life was important to him and gave him the strength to face his health challenges and his end of life journey.