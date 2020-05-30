Antoinette Jean Grosulak
Antoinette Jean Grosulak

Antoinette Jean Grosulak

Antoinette ‘Netty' Jean Grosulak, 70, passed away May 28, 2020. Cremation has taken place, and her children will release her off the coast of Hawaii per her wishes.

