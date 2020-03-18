Jan. 28, 1920-March 3, 2020
Anton L. Kadrmas (Tony) was born Jan. 28, 1920, on his parents' farm in Dickinson, North Dakota. His parents Rose and Anton raised their ten children, three boys and seven girls, on the farm.
PFC Anton Kadrmas served in the Pacific/Asiatic Theater in WWII from 1942 - 1945. He was assigned to the Army's 37th Division, 129th Infantry, F Company and was a Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient. He was the company's Bugler and radioman, carrying a SCR-300 radio on his back.
Tony returned to the family farm after the war ended. He married Shirley Cooke and moved to Torrance CA where they began raising their children, Kathy, Tonette, Patricia, Mike and Jim. Tony worked in the insulation department at the Torrance (then) Atlantic-Richfield Oil Refinery and retired there 30 years later in a supervisory role.
Tony was a gifted musician and taught himself how to play the clarinet and saxophone. Having Bohemian roots in Dickinson, polka music was his favorite, but he kept up with all the pop hits of the day. He started his musical career with the Little Bohemian Band in Dickinson. His favorite band was the Red Jackets, formed by his father-in-law, Harry Cooke. Tony spent many Saturday nights in the horn section performing in numerous bands over the decades.
Tony always had a story to tell; his travels, family, performances, the war and anything in between. He liked to reminisce about vacation camping trips he took with his young family. He fondly spoke about the adventures he and Jim had during their many rode trips together when Jim was a teenager. Tony often shared memories of life on the farm; boasting about his mothers cooking and good nature, his horse Shorty, who never let anyone ride him except Tony, rounding up stray cattle with young brother Jerry in the freezing Dickinson weather.
Tony's third wife, Annamae Schanafelt, was the love of his life. They met at a square dance in Torrance in 1982 and married in June 1984. They lived for a time in Klamath Falls, Oregon and then settled in Billings, Montana. Tony and Annamae were two peas in a pod and loved to travel in their Buick, often stopping off in Reno or Lake Tahoe for the ‘slots'.
When Annamae died in 2010 at the age of 90, Tony, also 90 years old, moved to Phoenix to live with Patricia. He lived for a short time with Mike's family in Hawaii. Tony relaxed in the beautiful tropical setting and enjoyed helping Mike with minor landscaping projects in their garden.
Tony moved back to Phoenix with Patricia and then finally to Washington state near Seattle. He practiced playing his sax and clarinet into his 90's, if not for a performance, at least to ‘keep the horns in shape.' Under Patricia's loving and protective care, Tony lived to celebrate his 100th birthday on Jan. 28th, 2020.
Tony enjoyed the many phone calls and visits by his nieces and nephews over the years. They often called on Veterans Day to thank him for his service in the war. He loved a good home cooked meal and that's what he got 10-fold when visiting granddaughter Cassie and daughter-in-law Karin, (Patricia's daughter and Jim's wife respectively), both exceptional cooks. Those visits were special because he loved playing with his great grandchildren whose robust energy kept him young in spirit.
Due to failing health Tony spent the last months of his life at the Community Living Center, a rehabilitation wing of the Seattle Veterans Hospital. Several parties were held there, arranged by his children and nieces, to celebrate his 100th birthday. He especially enjoyed hearing his favorite tunes played by the polka band Jim booked for the party. Tony got back into the spotlight himself playing his harmonica to the delight of all in attendance, including fellow veterans.
Tony was a lifelong Catholic and promised his mother he'd attend mass every Sunday just as they'd done in Dickinson. He kept that promise and during his last several months at the CLC unless he was not feeling well, Patricia took him to the hospital chapel weekly to honor his commitment to his mother.
Under hospice care at the CLC, Tony died on March 3rd. As always, Patricia was by his side and said she envisioned him riding his beloved horse Shorty into the sky.
Tony was a good man. He was a proud American veteran who was part of the ‘Greatest Generation'. He loved his kids and often told them how proud he was of them. Tony will be missed by all who knew him; especially those who loved him dearly, Patricia, Jim, Mike and Tonette. He was preceded in death by his 9 siblings and daughter Kathy who died in 1993.
His family wishes to thank the staff at the Seattle VA Hospital and Community Living Center for their compassionate care of their father. A celebration of Tonys life, including military honors, will be held later this year in Washington State.
Donations in Tony's name can be made to the American Legion in Reno Post 1, Disabled American Veterans or the Puget Sound Honor Flight program.
