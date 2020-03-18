Jan. 28, 1920-March 3, 2020

Anton L. Kadrmas (Tony) was born Jan. 28, 1920, on his parents' farm in Dickinson, North Dakota. His parents Rose and Anton raised their ten children, three boys and seven girls, on the farm.

PFC Anton Kadrmas served in the Pacific/Asiatic Theater in WWII from 1942 - 1945. He was assigned to the Army's 37th Division, 129th Infantry, F Company and was a Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient. He was the company's Bugler and radioman, carrying a SCR-300 radio on his back.

Tony returned to the family farm after the war ended. He married Shirley Cooke and moved to Torrance CA where they began raising their children, Kathy, Tonette, Patricia, Mike and Jim. Tony worked in the insulation department at the Torrance (then) Atlantic-Richfield Oil Refinery and retired there 30 years later in a supervisory role.

Tony was a gifted musician and taught himself how to play the clarinet and saxophone. Having Bohemian roots in Dickinson, polka music was his favorite, but he kept up with all the pop hits of the day. He started his musical career with the Little Bohemian Band in Dickinson. His favorite band was the Red Jackets, formed by his father-in-law, Harry Cooke. Tony spent many Saturday nights in the horn section performing in numerous bands over the decades.