Antonia ‘Renee’ Trottier passed away at the age of 56 on Oct. 22, 2019 in Billings surrounded by her loved ones. Renee was born on April 16, 1963 to John & the late Elena Mota in Billings. Renee was known as ‘MeeMaw’ by her family and ‘Ma Griz’ (for good reason) by her friends.
Renee met the love of her life, Myron Trottier, early in her life. On Feb. 24, 1984 Renee and Myron married and began their life as one. From this union they were blessed with two wonderful children, Brandon and Nicole.
Renee worked at the local Albertsons for many years as the Produce Manager. She took a lot of pride in the quality of the produce and customer service! Renee was a hard worker and was always willing to tend to the requests of the locals. Prior to Albertsons, Renee worked as a paraprofessional and a cook at Harlem High School. Some of Renee’s hobbies included: accompanying her son and daughter-in-law in supporting her grandkids in their sporting activities, gambling with her husband at the local casinos, watching the ID channel with her Daughter and watching her Steelers play. You could always catch Renee working on a puzzle at the kitchen table. She enjoyed making others laugh and laughing herself as well. Her laugh was contagious. Renee has always loved all things ladybugs and had quite the collection of ladybug items. Renee had such a bubbly personality, she was caring, loving, and never judged a creature.
Renee’s grandchildren (Taya & Landon) were her pride and joy. She was their biggest fan in any and all of their endeavors. She loved them more that life itself. If anyone tried messing with them, ‘Ma Griz’ would come and protect them.
Renee is survived by her husband, Myron, children, Brandon (Angel) and Nicole both of Harlem, her father, John of Billings, sister Roberta of Butte, brothers John Junior (Dawn) of Federal Way, Ernie (Kristie) of Arizona, Uncle Jim (Marilyn) of Billings, nieces and nephews, grandchildren Taya and Landon and numerous friends
Renee is preceded in death by her mother, Elena Mota, brother Michael Mota and her beloved Pug Frank.
Vigil 7pm Sun., Oct 27, and funeral mass 1:30 pm Mon. At Mary Queen of Peace Parish. 3rd Ave So. And So. 34th St. Visitation at the church only. Rite of Committal holy Cross Cemetery.
