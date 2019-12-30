REDLANDS, Calif. — Antonina Agosta passed away on the evening of Dec. 23 in Redlands, CA with her daughter by her side. She was born on Oct. 4, 1947 to Andrew and Josephine Agosta in Detroit, MI. Nina, as most people knew her, moved to Billings in 1995 when she took a job as a financial planner at Billings Federal Credit Union. She most recently worked as a caregiver with Montana Community Services Inc.
Nina is survived by her daughter, Patricia Jacobson and was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, William Agosta.
Memorial services have not been announced but will be held in Michigan at a later time.
Donations in her memory can be made to NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness) or The Alzheimer’s Association.
