April Denae Martin, 33, of Billings, passed away Dec. 7, 2019. She was surrounded by her family and her best friend Megan. April was born July 20, 1986 in Santa Rosa, California to Toni Spaulding. April was Toni’s second child. She graduated from Senior High School of Billings in 2004.
April is known and remembered for her love of family, her fur baby Rico, all kinds of music but especially country, the Denver Broncos, makeup and having her makeup done, painting, reading, classic movies, baking, cooking, fishing, tattoos, her strength and determination. Her father knew her being a free spirit who had a no nonsense attitude. She was quick witted and loved to laugh and crack jokes. She had a heart of gold. Anybody who knew April knew she loved deeply and strongly, if she told you she loved you, it was like winning the lottery. She enjoyed taking unauthorized trips with her best friend Megan, unwrapping Christmas gifts before Christmas with her sister Aimee, thinking mom wouldn’t find out (mom knew though), going shopping with her sister Kristina because she knew Kristi was paying for it while buying as much makeup as she possibly could, and taking hours to find the perfect products, trash talking with her brother-in-law Ryan, playing around and joking with her nieces and nephew, joking around with her grandma Joyce saying in public ‘stranger danger stranger danger’ just to get others around to laugh, She would joke about NASCAR, because she hated NASCAR, she said it was the worst ever because they only made left hand turns. April loved going on car rides out to the beach with her grandma Vickie and grandpa Phil, and talking about classic black and white movies & T.V. shows, she was a hero to her sister Tonia, who learned through April, that no matter what life throws at her, to just keep pushing through it all.
You have free articles remaining.
April is survived by her mother and father Toni & Stephen Spaulding; sister Kristina (Ryan) Morris and nieces Audrey, Glorie & Lula; sister Aimee Hahs and nephew Bryce; sister Tonia and nephews Zavien & Jamison; grandparents Joyce Colwell, Phil & Vickie Pickett; Uncle Philip & Aunt Madonna, Uncle Robert & Aunt Doris, Uncle Arnold (Mary) Colwell; as well as many other loved family and friends. Dual services will be held for April. First Service on Dec. 20, 2019 at 6 p.m. on Ronda St. @ the Clubhouse, Rohnert Park, CA 94928. Second service will be Dec. 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. @ the Cherry Creek Community Center, 1955 N. Cherry Creek Loop, Billings, MT 59105.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.