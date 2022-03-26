 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

April Justina Boeckel

  • 0

April 23, 1980 - Sept. 21, 2021

Please join us for a graveside memorial service honoring her life. April 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. Mountview Cemetery, section 14, 1704 Central Ave, Billings, MT

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Another study is linking artificial sweeteners to cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News