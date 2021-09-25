April Justina Boeckel passed away peacefully at Benefis Hospital on Sept. 21, 2021. Taken way too early from us at the age of 41, may she rest in peace and reunite with lost loved ones.

April was born in Billings on April 23, 1980, to Jerry and Karen (Roll) Boeckel. At the time of her passing, she was living in Choteau, MT. Prior to Choteau, April lived in Billings, Spokane Valley, WA and Dutton, MT.

April graduated from high school in Spokane Valley, WA in 1998 and Spokane Community College in 1999 with her Associates of Arts degree. After college, she pursued a career in customer service working for various retail stores. She also worked as a bank teller, U.S.P.S. mail carrier and Pampered Chef representative.

April was compassionate, sincere, and loyal. She had a huge heart for humans and animals, and she was always willing to help her family and friends with anything they might need. Her favorite past time was camping and fishing with her kids, family, and friends. Especially, at the Pishkun reservoir. She also enjoyed gardening, baking, cooking, and simply spending time with friends and family.