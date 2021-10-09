Arden Ray Will

An X-Ray tech position was offered at Indian Health Services' Hospital in Crow Agency. Off the truck and he went, starting on the first day of Crow Fair, August 1975. He retired in 2005. His bachelor days ended on July 3, 1976 with his marriage to Carla Coffey in Wolf Point. Together, they resided in IHS housing for six years where priceless friendships were formed and their eagerly awaited eldest son Jess Elliot Will, who became his Dad's curious assistant, arrived in Feb. 24, 1978. Then in July 1982, they found a perfect forever home in Hardin for them, Jess, Mother-In-Law Berniece Coffey, and the fur family.

In 1988 a surprise “stork event” landed. His second son Alex Jordan Will 3-27-88 was greeted by the smile of a Dad who was there in the operating room with Dr. Ostahowski. Once again, Arden resumed the evening of rocking and feeding his son Alex. --Strolling through the mall, a person commented as to the joy of a grandson….. “Nope,” he proudly replied, “I am his Dad!” His boys were treated to the world of sports as Arden was an avid fan of the LA Dodgers and Denver Broncos. Vacations to these venues were a must rite of passage. The name Grandpa was added on 10-12-2007 with the birth of Jess's daughter Amber Dawn Will who melted his heart. Amber created adventures, reading her books, and blowing the bubbles on the deck, or decorating holiday cookies and the joys of sampling them broadened family smiles and priceless memories.