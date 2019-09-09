Ardi left this Earth to be with her loved ones in Heaven on Sept. 4, 2019. Ardi was born Dec. 6, 1950 in Glendive to the late Dewayne and Marie Benson. Ardi grew up in Laurel and graduated from Laurel High School in 1970. Ardi married the love of her life Tom Baker on Sept. 11, 1971. They made their home just outside of Park City. To this union, two sons were born: Erik and Justin. Ardi's passion and job was dispatching at the 911 Center in Forsyth and in Billings. She had some funny stories that came from working at the 911 Center.
Ardi's sense of humor was legendary and you never left her without a giggle. Her love for her husband and family was unconditional.
Ardi leaves behind her loving husband Tom, son Erik (Roni) and Justin (Annie), and four grandchildren: Jessie, Kimmie, Tommy, and Bo. Sisters Vicki (Terry) Goddard and Denise (John) Smart. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and a ton of life long friends, brother-in-law James Lowery and sister-in-law Pat Liken.
Memorial services are planned for Dec. 7, 2019 at the Park City Civic center at 1 p.m. Memorials can be made in her name to any animal shelter in the area, she had a deep love for all animals. Also a special thank you to Roni Baker for all her time spent taking care of Ardi, she was not only her daughter in law, but her best friend.
