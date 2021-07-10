 Skip to main content
Ardis Faye Lee, 80, passed away on July 5, 2021.

Memorial services will be held at Heights Family Funeral Home at 733 W. Wicks Lane on Sept. 4 at 2pm.

Full obituary may be viewed at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.

