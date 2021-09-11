Ardith J. Whitmore

Ardith met Charles L. Whitmore in Great Falls and they were married May 27, 1966. Charles was in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. The family moved to Billings in 1967. After arriving in Billings, Charles adopted the three children and this new union was created. Charles and Ardith lived the American Dream! Both came from humble beginnings, hard working families that survived the Great Depression. Together they worked hard, built a home, created and ran a successful business, Yellowstone Cleaning Company. Charles built the cleaning contracts and Ardith did all the bookkeeping along with payroll. It was a well oiled team and son David came on board when Charles' health started to fail. Charles and Ardith raised the family, opened their home to friends and family for fabulous meals and fellowship and they travelled the world!

The family was a dog loving family. Ardith was active in the Yellowstone Valley Kennel Club where she taught AKC obedience classes. Charles and Ardith bred and raised Great Danes. Ardith would show her dogs at the local YVKC dog shows. Her first female Great Dane, Suzie, won reserve best in breed.

Charles and Ardith were great sports fans, especially hockey. They supported the Billings Bighorns as season ticket holders. They were also billets with players living in the family home during the hockey season.