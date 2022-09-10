Ardon Dale Maust, 88 of Wesley Chapel, passed away on Friday, September 3. He was born in Brainerd, Minnesota and moved to Billings, Montana when he was 4 years old. In Billings he met and married his wife, Arlene and raised 3 daughters. They moved to Fredericksburg, Virginia in 2007 to live with their daughter and her family and finally moved to Wesley Chapel, Florida in July of 2021.

Ardon devoted himself fully to everything he did. He was an unshakable rock for those he loved, quietly providing whatever was needed. His dedication showed not only in the way he loved his family but also in his 43 years as a butcher at 10th Avenue Grocery. He never missed a day of work. He was always there to greet his customers with a cheerful smile and excellent service. His unforgettable love for his customers and trade solidified his memory in Billings history. Everyone who ever met him has their own story about his kindness and overall good spirit and how it touched their own life.