Ardyce Jones, 87, of Havre, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2019, at the Grace Chapel in Northern Montana Care Center in Havre. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Froid. Holland and Bonine Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

She was born April 1, 1932, in Froid, a daughter of Ewald and Mildred (Berg) Christoffersen. After high school graduation, she attended Kinman Business University in Spokane, WA. After completing her education, she was employed there with an insurance company. In Spokane, she met Walter Jones, and they were married on August 5, 1951. They came home to operate the family farm in Froid in 1963. They had three children, Deborah, Dana and Kelly.

Ardyce was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother Duane (Rosemary) Christoffersen and one infant granddaughter. She is survived by her daughters Deborah Clayton of Havre, Dana (Mark) West of Billings, and son Kelly (Judy) Jones of Havre; granddaughters Cammie (Braden) Fink and Kelsey (Chad) Smith of Billings, Kayla (Abe Koerper) Clayton and Elias Clayton of Pennsylvania; her sister Margaret (Lyle) Andersen of Bozeman; and five great grandsons, Oliver, Austin, Brooks, Collin, and Landis.

Memorial donations in Ardyce’s name may be made to the donor’s choice.

Service information

Nov 22
Celebration of Life
Friday, November 22, 2019
1:00PM-2:00PM
Grace Chapel - Northern Montana Care Center
24 13th Street
Havre, MT 59501
