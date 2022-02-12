Argyle Mydland

Argyle passed unexpectedly from a brain hemorrhage on Feb. 2, 2022 in Coeur d'Alene, ID at the age of 76. He was the fifth child born on Aug. 25, 1945 to Trygve & Glida (Wakeman) Mydland in Vernon County, Wisconsin where he lived until 1950, when his family moved to a ranch they purchased near Joliet, MT. Joliet is where he grew up and attended school until he entered the military in 1963 at the age of 18. He served in the US Army for a period of three years including a deployment in VietNam. After his three years in the US Army, He served an additional three years of Army Reserve service in Montana ending in 1969.

In 1968, Argyle married Mary Barclay in Laurel, MT. To this union three children were born: Tony, Tom and Kateri.

Upon discharge from the Army, Argyle went to work for the Northern Pacific Railroad, later becoming Burlington Northern Railroad in Laurel, MT, rising to the position of Yard Master. He transferred to Forsyth, MT, and then Sheridan, WY, with the Burlington Northern as a Train Master. He then transferred to Whitefish, MT where worked as the Lead Train Master until his retirement with 30 years of service.

Upon retirement in 1997, he moved to Coeur d'Alene, ID. He was the caretaker of his two sons property located in the Panhandle National Forest on Lake Pend Oreille in Bayview, ID, where he enjoyed mountain living, boating, fishing, and hunting for 20+ years before finally settling in Post Falls, ID. He was extremely proud of his children, grandchildren and enjoyed their visits whether it was in person or just a phone call. He looked forward to taking his dogs, Heidi and Nikki, on their daily walks and swim. He always loved catching up with old friends, relatives and reminiscing about the past.

He was a member of the American Legion for 33 years, the Fraternal order of Eagles, the Elks club, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

He was preceded in death by his parents Trygve & Glida and his brother & sister-in-law, Paul & Janiece.

He is survived by his wife Joyce of Post Fall, ID. Sons, Tony of Needville, TX; Tom (DeRenda) of Foreman, AR; daughter Kateri Macklin of Thornton, CO; seven grandchildren Christa, Ashley (Zack), Madisyn, Mason, Holly, Aspen & Brynlee; great-grandchildren Emery & Harlan; three brothers Trygve Jr (Karen) of Post Falls, ID; Lyle (Phyllis) of Bellingham, WA & Vernon (Theresa) of Billings, MT; one sister JoAnne (Vic) Miller of Billings, MT; twelve nieces & nephews Debbie, David, Danny, Greg, Bruce, Michelle, Pam, Eric, Connie, Gary, Erin & Lisa.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held at the Yellowstone National Cemetery at 55 Buffalo Trail Road, Laurel, MT, at 11:00 a.m. on June 24, 2022 followed by a Celebration of Life at the Caboose Saloon at 704 W Main St, Laurel, MT. Further or updated information will be posted at: