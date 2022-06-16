POST FALLS, ID - Argyle W. Mydland, 76, of Post Falls, Idaho, peacefully passed away on February 2, 2022. He was born in Cashton, Wisconsin on August 25, 1945: the son of Trygve and Glida (Wakeman) Mydland.
Memorial services will be held at the Yellowstone National Cemetery at 55 Buffalo Trail Road, Laurel, MT, at 11:00 AM on June 24, 2022 followed by a Celebration of Life at the Caboose Saloon at 704 W Main St, Laurel, MT.
