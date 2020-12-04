Arlean Jean Bier Atwood passed away unexpectedly at home on Nov. 29, 2020 after a brief illness.

Arlean was born on a farm near Medina, North Dakota,, on Jan. 20, 1939 to Theodore Bier and Viola Klein, the first of eight children. She spent her youth helping on the family farm and caring for her siblings. She also worked with her mom at a diner in Medina. Her family moved to Billings to relocate for better work. Soon Arlean met Lester Atwood and they were married in Billings on Oct. 12, 1957. They raised four children in their 51 years of marriage before Lester passed away in 2009.

She was a stay at home mom and her family was her whole life. She raised her family with a strong religious conviction, often strolling to the church with the kids in hand. She had a caring spirit and was generous with her time. She was a Girl Scout leader, PTA member, active with the VFW and was election judge for many years. She was active in the Evangelical United Methodist Church where she volunteered to babysit, helped with weddings and funerals and the Church's Free Store, a ministry dedicated to helping those in need.