Arleda Mae (Guthrie) Leedham

Arleda M. Leedham, 97, formerly of Billings, passed away after a long illness on Saturday, June 11, in Guadalupe, California. She was a loving wife, mother, and sister. She was proud to have been a contributing citizen of Montana.
Arleda was born to Vinton L. Guthrie and Nellie Bare Guthrie on July 24, 1924 in Park City. Arleda was raised in Livingston and graduated from high school there during World War II. She went to Seattle immediately after high school and trained as a flight controller. She worked at airfields in Custer and Livingston until the end of the war. After the war she worked as a Deputy Clerk of the Court in Park County, MT. In 1952 she became the first woman to be elected as Clerk of the Court in Park County. In 1956 Arleda became the first full-time Deputy Clerk of the Federal Court in Billings, MT. Later, after a pause to start a family, Arleda worked as a Deputy Clerk of the Court in Yellowstone County. While she excelled as a pioneering career woman, she was also a supreme cook and homemaker. In her later life she was a co-owner of The Sweet Surrender Cafe in Billings. It was an occupation she enjoyed for eighteen years. Arleda was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and demonstrated her kindness and Christian values to everyone she met.
Arleda married Scott C. Leedham on June 24, 1957. She is survived by her son Scott (Marilou) of Guadalupe, CA; son Kevin Myers of Shepherd MT; her sister Dolores Jurovich of Billings, MT; her brother Vinton R. Guthrie (Linda) of Missoula, MT; grandson Vincent of Santa Margarita, CA; and granddaughter Katherine of Orcutt, CA; special nieces and nephews Cerise Brown of Lakeville, MN; Derek Jurovich of Billings, MT; Chase Guthrie of Missoula, MT; Donald Brownfield of Woodstock, GA; Jean Ballantyne of Bozeman, MT; Barbara Campbell of Bozeman, MT; Noranne Durrell of Oakhurst, CA; Lavonne Nussbaum of Vancouver, BC; and other well-loved nieces and nephews. As a descendant of pioneering homesteaders in Montana she had many other relatives across the state and throughout the West.
A graveside memorial service will be held at Terrace Gardens Cemetery; 304 34th St W, Billings, MT; at 10 a.m. on September 3. A reception will follow at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 1810 Shiloh Road, Billings, MT.
