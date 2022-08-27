Arleda Mae (Guthrie) Leedham

Arleda was born to Vinton L. Guthrie and Nellie Bare Guthrie on July 24, 1924 in Park City. Arleda was raised in Livingston and graduated from high school there during World War II. She went to Seattle immediately after high school and trained as a flight controller. She worked at airfields in Custer and Livingston until the end of the war. After the war she worked as a Deputy Clerk of the Court in Park County, MT. In 1952 she became the first woman to be elected as Clerk of the Court in Park County. In 1956 Arleda became the first full-time Deputy Clerk of the Federal Court in Billings, MT. Later, after a pause to start a family, Arleda worked as a Deputy Clerk of the Court in Yellowstone County. While she excelled as a pioneering career woman, she was also a supreme cook and homemaker. In her later life she was a co-owner of The Sweet Surrender Cafe in Billings. It was an occupation she enjoyed for eighteen years. Arleda was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and demonstrated her kindness and Christian values to everyone she met.