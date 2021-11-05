 Skip to main content
Arlen Mae Offt
Arlen Mae Offt, 95 of Billings, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Billings Clinic. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary with burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com.

