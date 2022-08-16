 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arlene Brinkerhoff Collins

  • 0
Arlene Brinkerhoff Collins

Arlene Brinkerhoff Collins, 88, passed away on August 14, at her home in Lovell, Wyoming. She was born on November 7, 1933, in Lovell to Warren and Vera Allred Brinkerhoff. She was raised on a farm south of town and attended Lovell schools where she met Lynn Collins. They were married on Christmas Eve of her senior year of high school and their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple.

The couple then, made their home in Laurel, Montana where they raised 4 children. Arlene was active in the community and, as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, served in all leadership roles. Her favorite may have been the scouting program where she would tie up the boys and see if they could escape. Later the couple moved to Livingston then Columbia Falls, Montana. Upon retirement they moved back to Wyoming where Lovell eventually became their home.

Her greatest treasure was her large family. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, six siblings, and three great grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Diana (Jay, deceased) Emmett (Lovell), Sherry (Wayne) Weishaar (Shelby, MT), Tom (Lisa, deceased, Jana) Collins (Idaho Falls), John (Susan) Collins (Idaho Falls), 4 siblings, 19 grandchildren, and 83 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at the Lovel Stake Center on August 19, from 9 to 9:45 a.m. with Funeral Services at 10 a.m., Bishop Bassett, officiating.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What human food you should and shouldn't feed your puppy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News