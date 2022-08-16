Arlene Brinkerhoff Collins, 88, passed away on August 14, at her home in Lovell, Wyoming. She was born on November 7, 1933, in Lovell to Warren and Vera Allred Brinkerhoff. She was raised on a farm south of town and attended Lovell schools where she met Lynn Collins. They were married on Christmas Eve of her senior year of high school and their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple.
The couple then, made their home in Laurel, Montana where they raised 4 children. Arlene was active in the community and, as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, served in all leadership roles. Her favorite may have been the scouting program where she would tie up the boys and see if they could escape. Later the couple moved to Livingston then Columbia Falls, Montana. Upon retirement they moved back to Wyoming where Lovell eventually became their home.
Her greatest treasure was her large family. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, six siblings, and three great grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Diana (Jay, deceased) Emmett (Lovell), Sherry (Wayne) Weishaar (Shelby, MT), Tom (Lisa, deceased, Jana) Collins (Idaho Falls), John (Susan) Collins (Idaho Falls), 4 siblings, 19 grandchildren, and 83 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at the Lovel Stake Center on August 19, from 9 to 9:45 a.m. with Funeral Services at 10 a.m., Bishop Bassett, officiating.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.