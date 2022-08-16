Arlene Brinkerhoff Collins, 88, passed away on August 14, at her home in Lovell, Wyoming. She was born on November 7, 1933, in Lovell to Warren and Vera Allred Brinkerhoff. She was raised on a farm south of town and attended Lovell schools where she met Lynn Collins. They were married on Christmas Eve of her senior year of high school and their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple.

The couple then, made their home in Laurel, Montana where they raised 4 children. Arlene was active in the community and, as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, served in all leadership roles. Her favorite may have been the scouting program where she would tie up the boys and see if they could escape. Later the couple moved to Livingston then Columbia Falls, Montana. Upon retirement they moved back to Wyoming where Lovell eventually became their home.

Her greatest treasure was her large family. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, six siblings, and three great grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Diana (Jay, deceased) Emmett (Lovell), Sherry (Wayne) Weishaar (Shelby, MT), Tom (Lisa, deceased, Jana) Collins (Idaho Falls), John (Susan) Collins (Idaho Falls), 4 siblings, 19 grandchildren, and 83 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at the Lovel Stake Center on August 19, from 9 to 9:45 a.m. with Funeral Services at 10 a.m., Bishop Bassett, officiating.