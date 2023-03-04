Arlene Christine Schaefer, 90, of Billings, MT, formerly of Plevna, MT, passed away on March 1, following a short illness.
Survivors include her three children: Jerry (Kay) Schaefer of Bozeman, MT, Carol (Jerry) Callen of Billings, MT, Dennis (Sue) Schaefer of Billings, MT, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Billings Evangelical Bible Church or Saint John's United.
Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at Billings Evangelical Bible Church, 401 Custer Avenue. Private inurnment at the Plevna Cemetery to follow at a later date. A full obituary can be viewed at https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.Smithfuneralchapels.com__;!!LvYzicI!koZ0WCPyX2Y5p7EShb5VsrTsnLNbYv3bbp8lZUsB1wzZDONWqkdkKVMeNobNQ47xrfAayVMJxHqURLZMbXZdZ6V34tlQ$ .
