Arlene E. Schuh, 84, passed away peacefully on Nov 2, 2020, at RiverStone Hospice House. Arlene was the second of four children born to Arthur and Margaret (Haber) Waldbauer in Watkins, Montana. She graduated from Circle High School in 1954. Arlene married Will Schuh at the Salem Lutheran Church in Circle on Oct. 29, 1954. They moved to Aberdeen, South Dakota, where their only child, Lila Marie was born.

After moving to Billings in 1957, Arlene worked for the City of Billings and a few other employers before settling into life as a homemaker. Arlene became 'Grams' and 'Grammy' in 1979 and doted endlessly on her two grandchildren, Brooke and Kris. The two of them, along with Arlene's niece Jennifer, grew up sitting around 'Auntie/Grandma's' table eating snacks, telling stories, and laughing. If you knew Arlene, you will always remember her infectious laugh.

'Red' kept busy with her hobbies in her later years. She loved scratching off lottery tickets and checking her numbers, running to several stores each week to purchase her tickets. She enjoyed reading and kept records of her favorite authors and their various book series. 'GG' loved spending time with her babies and cherished visits from her great-grandchildren, Jacinda and Deven, and great-nephew and niece, Trever and Ava.