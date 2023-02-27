Arlie Stops (At Pretty Places), Sr., “Old Hawk” Chilaxte’ Xaaliiush, passed away in Billings Clinic Hospital after a long illness on Saturday, February 25.
Rosary will be recited at Bullis Mortuary Tuesday, 4 p.m. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10 a.m. at St. Dennis Catholic Parish, Crow Agency, MT. Burial with military honors following at Hardin Fairview Cemetery. Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangement. To view full obituary: www.bullis mortuary.com.
