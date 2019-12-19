On Nov. 30, 2019, Armin Daniel Meyer, M.D. went to be with the Lord. He was preceded by the passing of his beloved wife of over 50 years, Joyce Hultman Meyer, in 2011.
Dan was born Dec. 23, 1932 in Tilda, India. He was the youngest son of Rev. Armin Frederich and Hulda Meyer, Christian missionaries with the United Church of Christ, who, in their 40 years of mission service, founded a hospital, a church, and a girls’ school in India, all of which are thriving today.
Dan journeyed to America to attend Elmhurst College, then the University of Illinois School of Medicine. During his surgical internship at the University of Iowa, he met his future wife, Joyce Marilyn Hultman, who was working as a nurse. They were married June 13, 1959, and began a family during Dan’s general surgery residency at Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, OH. After a short stint at Glasgow Air Force Base in Montana, Dan’s surgical career was spent caring for many veterans of WWII, Korean, and Vietnam wars at the Veterans Hospital in Miles City, MT. He was an avid hunter, tennis player, and coach. He was also an avid reader always on the lookout for new novels from his favorite authors.
You have free articles remaining.
Dan and Joyce are survived by their three sons, Mark Daniel (Andrea J. Beddes) Meyer, J.D. of Great Falls, Eric Fredrick (Loida Delacruz Gonzales) Meyer, M.D. of Steamboat Springs, CO, and Dean Matthew (Julie A. Rice) Meyer, of Battle Ground, WA; grandchildren Jared D. and Marissa L. Meyer, Miles J., Malia C., Mallory J., and Martin O., Meyer. Dan was preceded in death by his brothers, John and Paul Meyer.
No service is currently planned. If interested, a fitting memorial would be to the Billings Public Library Senior Bookmobile.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.