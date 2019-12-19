{{featured_button_text}}

On Nov. 30, 2019, Armin Daniel Meyer, M.D. went to be with the Lord. He was preceded by the passing of his beloved wife of over 50 years, Joyce Hultman Meyer, in 2011.

Dan was born Dec. 23, 1932 in Tilda, India. He was the youngest son of Rev. Armin Frederich and Hulda Meyer, Christian missionaries with the United Church of Christ, who, in their 40 years of mission service, founded a hospital, a church, and a girls’ school in India, all of which are thriving today.

Dan journeyed to America to attend Elmhurst College, then the University of Illinois School of Medicine. During his surgical internship at the University of Iowa, he met his future wife, Joyce Marilyn Hultman, who was working as a nurse. They were married June 13, 1959, and began a family during Dan’s general surgery residency at Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, OH. After a short stint at Glasgow Air Force Base in Montana, Dan’s surgical career was spent caring for many veterans of WWII, Korean, and Vietnam wars at the Veterans Hospital in Miles City, MT. He was an avid hunter, tennis player, and coach. He was also an avid reader always on the lookout for new novels from his favorite authors.

Dan and Joyce are survived by their three sons, Mark Daniel (Andrea J. Beddes) Meyer, J.D. of Great Falls, Eric Fredrick (Loida Delacruz Gonzales) Meyer, M.D. of Steamboat Springs, CO, and Dean Matthew (Julie A. Rice) Meyer, of Battle Ground, WA; grandchildren Jared D. and Marissa L. Meyer, Miles J., Malia C., Mallory J., and Martin O., Meyer. Dan was preceded in death by his brothers, John and Paul Meyer.

No service is currently planned. If interested, a fitting memorial would be to the Billings Public Library Senior Bookmobile.

To plant a tree in memory of Armin Meyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load entries