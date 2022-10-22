Arnie H. Palmbush passed away at his home in Billings on Sunday, October 9. He was born September 17, 1957, to MaryEllen (Wolfe) and Arnold Palmbush in Idaho Falls, ID. The family moved to Billings prior to his entering grade school and he graduated from Billings West High in May of 1976. Post graduation, for all but a short period in the mid-1980s, Billings was his home.

Throughout his life, Arnie made a living as a problem-solver, leveraging a very skilled pair of hands. Out of high school, he worked for Alsco Linen Supply. Switching rides, quite literally, in fact, he spent a few years as a ranch hand in eastern Montana. He then worked in various capacities for both Corporate Air and Lynch Flying Service, Later on, he traveled Montana, Wyoming, and the Dakotas handling setup for Pierce Mobile Homes. Most recently, he lead the maintenance team assisting the residents at Prairie Towers in downtown Billings.

Arnie loved Montana's outdoors, spending free time backpacking, camping, hunting, and fishing. He also enjoyed bowling, golf, and perhaps most of all, riding his beloved Harley. He relished time with family and friends, who would tell you that he was polite to a fault, quick with kind words or deeds, and had a great sense of humor. And though he was an intensely private individual, he possessed a warm heart, was a loyal friend, and was as reliable as anyone you will ever know.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by a sister, Kim, who lives in Chicago, IL; and a brother, Blaine Robinson (Monika) who live in Oak Park, IL; nieces: Meryl and Katarina Robinson; assorted cousins and their families; and a truly wonderful group of friends.

His family is hopeful that all of you will remember him as he would remember you, with a smile. A celebration of life is planned for early next summer in Montana. Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association.