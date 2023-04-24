Arnold "Arnie" Jerome Bejot, age 84, passed away on April 22, 2023, at his home in Billings, after a short battle with cancer.
Arnie was born on Aug. 6, 1938, in Ainsworth, Nebraska, to Stella and Jerome Bejot. He graduated from Long Pine High School and had a successful career working for the Bureau of Reclamation and retired in 1985.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life gathering at 2 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Harvest Church, 1235 W. Wicks Lane in Billings.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The American Cancer Society or Harvest Church.
Full obituary available at www.michelottisawyers.com.
