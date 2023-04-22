Arnold E. Wiedrick

BILLINGS - Arnold E Wiedrick, 89, went to his heavenly home surrounded by family on Monday, April 10, 2023. He was a beloved husband, father of 5 children, grandfather to 8, and great-grandfather to 10.

Arnold was born on January 14, 1934, in Hazen, ND to Rudolph and Sara (Boeckel) Wiedrick. He was the fourth of eight children. At just 17 years old, he started his first job cleaning streets in Beulah, ND. Soon after, he met the love of his life, Lora, and they were married in October 1952. The two of them would be inseparable. Together, they moved from state to state, going wherever there was work to be done. He helped build the Garrison Dam, chased the oil rigs, and worked in the lumber yard. Along the way, they were blessed with 5 children: Debbie, Donna, Dixie, Dan, and Delinda. They then landed in Billings, working for a local crane service. From there, he developed a love for working with cranes. He was a self-taught individual. With only an 8th-grade education, his perseverance and determination led him to start Wiedrick's Crane Service in 1976. Arnold set hundreds of modular homes, trusses, and pretty much anything else he could pick up with a crane. He worked with his cranes until his retirement in 2014. He was a hardworking, proud man and when a job needed to be done, he was going to do it. He accomplished so many things in his lifetime and will not be forgotten.

Arnold had a passion for tinkering with anything he could get his hands on lawnmowers, tractors, anything, you name it, he would fix it. He also had quite the green thumb and was an avid gardener, even lending helpful hints and tricks to friends about how to get the biggest, greenest, juiciest veggies. He always had a love for being outdoors. If you couldn't find him, he was likely in the barn or mowing the lawn; always wearing his signature jean bibs and hat. If he wasn't outside, he was enjoying his old westerns on the TV next to "Granny". Arnold absolutely loved his family and frequently took them to lunch after church on Sundays and brought everyone together for holidays, with Lora always by his side.

Arnold was preceded in death by his father Rudolph, his mother Sara, and his brothers Marvin and Neil. He is survived by his wife of over 70 years, Lora, his five children Debbie (Charlie) Weigel, Donna Wiedrick, Dixie (Bruce) Langlois, Dan (Sonia) Wiedrick, and Delinda (Rich) Fredenburg, his 8 grandkids Angie, Becky, Tyler, Heather, Brandy (Mike), Justin, Britney (Brick), and Bridget, and his 10 great grandkids: Ryne, Aiden, Ean, Keegan, Kaleb, Koy, Emily, McKenzie, Leighton and Ripley.

The funeral will be held at Apostles Lutheran Church 3140 Broadwater Ave Billings, MT on April 15, 2023, at 11:00 am, followed by lunch and a Committal at Sunset Cemetery.

Special thanks to all of the caregivers through Synergy Homecare. We truly cannot thank you enough for the care you gave Arnold through his last days.

Memorial Services have taken place, memorial donations may be sent to Apostles Lutheran Pre-School, 3140 Broadwater Ave, Billings, Montana.