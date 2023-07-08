Arnold Koch

BILLINGS - Arnold Koch, age 89, of Billings, peacefully passed away on July 4, 2023. Arnold was born on March 5, 1934, in Buffalo County, South Dakota. Arnold married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Colleen Murphy in 1953 and celebrated 65 years together. Shortly after getting married, they moved to Billings to raise their family. Arnold was a man of great character who was adored by everyone fortunate enough to know him.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving sister, Margret Penniman; his devoted children: son, David (Brenda) Koch; daughters Paula (John) Lambrecht, Diana Rukstad, Bruce Rukstad, and Suzanne (Stan) Severin; nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Nellie Koch; his cherished wife, Colleen Koch; as well as his brothers Bernard Koch and Leonard Koch; sisters Florence Howard, Velma Potter/Nichols, and Laura Natvig.

Arnold graduated from Reliance High School in Reliance, South Dakota. Arnold loved the adventure. While he was in high school, he purchased the first 74 cu Harley Davidson in Lyman County, South Dakota. He dedicated himself to keeping the motorcycle running and became quite the mechanic. He had a fulfilling career, which started at Lews Chevrolet in Billings and retired from Exxon Refinery after 40 years of service.

Outside of his professional accomplishments, Arnold was a devoted husband and father and friend. He had a deep passion for raising cattle and found joy in spending his winters in Phoenix.

Admired for his kindness, integrity, and unwavering love for his family, Arnold will forever hold a tender place in the hearts of his loved ones, friends, and all those who were fortunate enough to cross paths with him. His legacy of warmth and compassion will continue to inspire and bring comfort to those who mourn his loss.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 717 18th St. West.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Arnolds name be made to the charity of your choice.