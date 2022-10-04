Arnold Roy Sauther smiled when gifting vegetables to family and friends. His parents, Gust and Helen (Rosin), had Reuben, Armine, Edwin, Walter, Willard, and Lorraine, on a farm in North Dakota and Fred, Victor, Arnold, and Bernice in Billings. Arnold lettered in Cross Country, Wrestling and Track at Senior High.

Arnold joined the Marine Corps Reserve. While attending Eastern Montana College, he was on the track team and met his wife, Dianne Briggs. He worked hard to provide for his children: Arnold Harry (Margaret; Jacob, Janola), Pamela (David; Emerson), Michael (Betsy; Marina), Steven (Darcey), Sherilyn (Rudy; Samantha), and Brian (Erin; Sean, Allison). He worked for Self Service Furniture, Continental Oil Refinery, Gibson's, Winter Hardware, Fasteners, and Target. He retired from the Naval Reserves (Seabees) as an Equipment Operator First Class.

Working to give away his tools to the end, his big heart never failed but could not survive septicemia. Arnold died peacefully at Billings Clinic, with his wife and daughters by his side. He and Dianne were in their 60th year of marriage. Lorraine and Victor will miss their brother. In addition, his children, many grandchildren, nephews, and nieces will be present for his memorial. He will be interred at the Yellowstone National Cemetery with services for family and friends on Friday, October 7 at 11 a.m.