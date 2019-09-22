{{featured_button_text}}

Arnold T. Uecker, 77, of Billings passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at St. Vincent Healthcare.

Cremation has taken place, and services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church.  

Cremation & Funeral Gallery is handling the arrangements. For a full obituary or to leave condolences, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.

