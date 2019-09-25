{{featured_button_text}}

Arthur ‘Ed’ Stauber, 86, of Billings went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 22, 2019.

Services will be held on Monday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, Billings, Montana. Interment will be at the National Cemetery in Laurel, Montana following service. Celebration of Life will follow at the Shrine Al Bedoo Temple from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Survived by Edna, his wife of 65 years of Billings, children: Susan (Jeff) Overfurf, Columbus, NE; Charles (Holly) Stauber, Blue Bell, PA; Stacey (Jose) Campo, Poway, CA; and Marietta Purchal, Dallas, TX; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; brothers: Richard (Ruby) Stauber, Boise, ID; and Gerald (Pam) Stauber, Philomath, OR.

Memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospitals for Children-Spokane, 911 W 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99204, or donor’s choice.

To plant a tree in memory of Arthur Stauber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load entries