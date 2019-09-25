Arthur ‘Ed’ Stauber, 86, of Billings went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 22, 2019.
Services will be held on Monday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, Billings, Montana. Interment will be at the National Cemetery in Laurel, following service. Celebration of Life will follow at the Shrine Al Bedoo Temple from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Survived by Edna, his wife of 65 years of Billings, children: Susan (Jeff) Overfurf, Columbus, NE; Charles (Holly) Stauber, Blue Bell, PA; Stacey (Jose) Campo, Poway, CA; and Marietta Purchal, Dallas, TX; 13 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren; brothers: Richard (Ruby) Stauber, Boise, ID; Gerald (Pam) Stauber, Philomath, OR.
Memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospitals for Children-Spokane, 911 W 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99204, or donor’s choice.
To plant a tree in memory of Arthur Stauber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
