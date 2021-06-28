Arthur Edward Hatveldt, 79, of Billings, MT, unexpectedly, but peacefully, passed away in his sleep Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Art was born at Billings Deaconess Hospital on Feb. 14, 1942. He attended Hawthorne Elementary School and Lincoln Junior High School through the eighth grade. Following eighth grade, Art decided school was not worthy of his time and sought work as a ranch hand for various ranches in the surrounding area, including The American Fork Ranch, Schwend's Ranch in Bridger and the Pryor Mountains, and the Branger Ranch near Roscoe.

In 1960, Art returned to Billings and worked for a short time at Appliance Mart, before trucking furniture across much of the Western US as the first employee of Jake Jabs at Central Distributing. After acquiring a loan from Mr. Jabs, Art bought his first backhoe creating his own excavation business. In 1964, at age 22, Art was officially self-employed. Three years later, he married Dorleen Richert. Together they ran Emerald Construction and raised two children: Linda and Lee.