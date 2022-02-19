Arthur F. Lamey, Jr. died peacefully on Feb. 14, 2022. He was born in Havre MT on June 11, 1930.
Art was a prominent Montana attorney but his true vocation was his family, all of whom loved and cherished him as he did them. He was widely known for his gentle nature, kindness, compassion, good humor and quick wit. He lived in Billings from 1940 until the present, except for when he attended the University of Michigan, where he received his law degree in 1956. He also spent two years in the US Army between his undergraduate and law school attendance. He practiced law at the Crowley-Fleck firm in Billings until 2016.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Jo Anne, of Billings; two sons, Pat Lamey of North Carolina, Matt Lamey of Texas; a daughter Rainey Lamey of Michigan, a step-son Greg Richards of Colorado, a step-daughter Brenda Gianiny of Virginia, five grandchildren and one great grandchild.
The family has designated Big Sky Senior Services of Billings or your favorite animal rescue organization as a preferred recipient of memorial gifts or donations. At Art's request, no services are planned at this time.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.