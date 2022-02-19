Arthur F. Lamey, Jr.

Art was a prominent Montana attorney but his true vocation was his family, all of whom loved and cherished him as he did them. He was widely known for his gentle nature, kindness, compassion, good humor and quick wit. He lived in Billings from 1940 until the present, except for when he attended the University of Michigan, where he received his law degree in 1956. He also spent two years in the US Army between his undergraduate and law school attendance. He practiced law at the Crowley-Fleck firm in Billings until 2016.