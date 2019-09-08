Arthur H Vetter passed away on Aug. 28, 2019. He was born in Minot, North Dakota, on Oct. 12, 1935. Art moved to the Billings area with his new family in 1955, and in 1989 Art and Joyce moved to Hilger, Montana, near Lewistown where they currently lived. A full obituary can be seen at www.lewistownnews.com/category/obituaries.
To plant a tree in memory of Arthur Vetter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.