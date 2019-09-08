{{featured_button_text}}

Arthur H Vetter passed away on Aug. 28, 2019. He was born in Minot, North Dakota, on Oct. 12, 1935. Art moved to the Billings area with his new family in 1955, and in 1989 Art and Joyce moved to Hilger, Montana, near Lewistown where they currently lived. A full obituary can be seen at www.lewistownnews.com/category/obituaries.

