Arthur J. Yates

Arthur J. ‘Art' Yates passed away July 9, 2020, at the RiverStone Hospice House in Billings. Art was born April 30, 1945, to Temple W. and Verta Norman Yates the seventh of eleven children. He was raised at the ranch on Fishtail Creek with his six sisters and four brothers. He graduated from Fishtail Elementary School and Absarokee High School.

On April Fool's Day 1967, Art married his best friend and the love of his life, Mayme Fraser. Art and Mayme lived their married life at the ranch on Fishtail Creek, where they added two sons, Rob and Mark, to the family. From the beginning, they shared their home with numerous young people. There were brothers, nephews, nieces, cousins, and young friends that Art loved to teach and tease. There was always love, even in the hard times. Many of the ‘extra kids' remained life-long friends.

Art raised cattle and sheep, put in miles of fence in the area, and stacked literally thousands of hay bales with his New Holland bale wagon. He always worked hard at improving the ranch and took pride in everything he did.