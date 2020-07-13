Arthur J. Yates

Arthur J. ‘Art' Yates passed away July 9, 2020, at the RiverStone Hospice House in Billings. Art was born April 30, 1945, to Temple W. and Verta Norman Yates the seventh of eleven children. He was raised at the ranch on Fishtail Creek with his six sisters and four brothers. He graduated from Fishtail Elementary School and Absarokee High School.
On April Fool's Day 1967, Art married his best friend and the love of his life, Mayme Fraser. Art and Mayme lived their married life at the ranch on Fishtail Creek, where they added two sons, Rob and Mark, to the family. From the beginning, they shared their home with numerous young people. There were brothers, nephews, nieces, cousins, and young friends that Art loved to teach and tease. There was always love, even in the hard times. Many of the ‘extra kids' remained life-long friends.
Art raised cattle and sheep, put in miles of fence in the area, and stacked literally thousands of hay bales with his New Holland bale wagon. He always worked hard at improving the ranch and took pride in everything he did.
Art is survived by his wife and best friend, Mayme and his two sons, Rob of Fishtail and Mark (Kathy) of Newell, South Dakota. His special grandchildren, Ethan, Justin, Shannon, Natalie, Alex, and Kiley — his pride and joy—survive him as well. He is also survived by his sisters Mary Miller of Columbus, Alice Birgenheier of Bozeman, Betty Hague of Roosevelt, Utah, and Judy (Lyle) Shannon of Fairfield. His surviving brothers are Ralph (Lil) of Columbus and Dennis of Fishtail. Art left behind many special nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Preceding Art in death were his Mom and Dad, sisters Helen and Laura, and brothers Temple and Donnie.
The family wants to thank RiverStone Hospice House. They took amazing care of Art and his family. A special thanks goes to Heidi with RiverStone for all of her helpful home visits. A heartfelt thank you to Mariann—we could not have managed without you.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to RiverStone Hospice or the charity of your choice.
A gathering for Art will be held outside at the ranch (550 Nye Road, Fishtail) on Saturday, July 18, at 10 am.
Please observe social distancing and wear masks in respect of the family's wishes.
