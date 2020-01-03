Arthur Louis Knudtson, 88, passed away on Dec. 31, 2019, at Parkview Health Care in Billings.
He was born on Oct. 2, 1931, in Hawley, Minnesota, to Laura and Albert Knudtson. He graduated from Moorhead High School in Moorhead, Minnesota, in 1950. He attended Interstate Business College in Fargo, North Dakota. In 1953, Arthur enlisted in the United States Army. On Aug. 30, 1953, he married Dorothy Camrud. Arthur and Dorothy moved to Billings in January 1955. Arthur worked from 1957 until his retirement in 2005 in the investment and insurance field. He was a member of many organizations: Sons of Norway, American Legion and American Legion Baseball. Arthur was also a very active and longtime member of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters and one brother. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dorothy; one son, James (Christi); daughter Sharon Thompson (Bill); five wonderful grandchildren, Adam, Ashley, Hannah, Matthew and Rachel. They also have seven beautiful great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
A small graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: RiverStone Health Hospice, 123 S. 27th St., Billings, MT 59101; American Legion Post 123, 720 S. Fourth St., Laurel, MT 59044.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.