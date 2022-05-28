Arthur M. Nelson, 77, passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on May 16. Arthur was born May 23, 1944, in Lewistown, MT, to Art and Eva (Jerbic) Nelson. Arthur graduated from Lavina High School in 1962 and attended Northwest College of Powell, WY, on a track scholarship prior to transferring to MSU Bozeman. Arthur traveled throughout the country competing in discus and was proud of his accomplishments when he placed in CA. During Arthur's time in Bozeman, he sang tenor in a band, The West Gate Singers, with his dear friend, Bill Gibson. Their band performed in many towns including West Yellowstone.

Arthur continued his track career and played basketball while earning a degree in business and a bachelor's of science from Rocky Mountain College. After college, he returned home where he owned and operated Half Moon and Twin Coulee ranches. Arthur loved life, music, the dirt, and his family. His passion was ranching and he loved his black angus cows and ranching with his family and son for many years. He and his wife, Eilein, ran cattle drives in the spring between the ranches to allow others to experience a small piece of ranching for several years. Ranching was Arthur's whole life. He was a kind, gentle, giving, and loving person who reached out a hand to individuals in need.

Arthur served in the National Guard from 1966-68. He was an active and passionate participant in the MT Farm Bureau organization, and he was very involved in his childrens' and grandchildrens' sporting events.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Eilein, who was the love of his life; children: Dustin, Kelly, Brand (Donella), Jason (Carmen), and Cody (Leah); grandchildren: Montana, Kobe, Berkley, Lilian, Addison, Bergin, Trinity, Brooklyn, and Duke: sister, Nancy (Roy) Schreiber and their children: Scott (Karen) and Tanna.

Cremation has taken place and funeral services will be held on June 4th at 1 p.m. at the Lavina High School.