Arthur Milton Fredriksen, of Helena passed away at his home on September 23, he was 87 years old.

Arthur was born in Scoby, Montana on July 30, 1935, to Ethel and Arnold Fredriksen. Arthur was drafted twice in the Army, He received an honorable discharge on August 31st, 1963. He LOVED Paris, France. In the 1950s, Arthur worked at the Greyhound bus station in Billings. In the mid-1960s he got into the silver dollar coin business. In the 1970s, he worked for Sherwin Williams and was also a professional salesman. He worked for Marc Chemical Company selling cleaning supplies. In 1975 or 1976 he started his own chemical business, Treasure Chemicals, in Billings, Montana. He supplied chemicals to schools, hospitals, court houses and other businesses. In 1977, he moved to Helena and had a building warehouse built for his chemical business. He retired from the chemical business around 1994. He then got into the spiral gumball machine business in the late 1990s and leased his building to Fed Ex.

Arthur also enjoyed hunting for Montana agates and made and sold jewelry from the agates that he found. He also enjoyed prospecting for gold and eventually became a professional at claiming mining claims. He even met the author who wrote the book on Montana Mining law, Kheoler S. Stout. He had a small-scale mining operation going, Placer Gold Operations and he leased claims to miners and mining companies. He also enjoyed mining sapphires. He also enjoyed bowling in the 1950s, 60s and 70s, he was a really good bowler. He made an appearance in the movie, Little Big Man, in Billings and he really loved his dog, Sparky.

He is survived by his wife, Ronna G. Fredriksen; son, Fred A. Fredriksen; daughter, Tara D. Ussery; sister, Patty Barnett; granddaughter, Alivia Ussery; grandson, Jade Coffee and niece, Pam.

A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m., Friday, September 30 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home with a reception to follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Burial will be held in Roscoe, MT on Monday, October 3 at 11 a.m. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Art.