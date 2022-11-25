Arthur Peterson born October 16, 1934 in Centerville, S.D. was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 19, surrounded by family. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Carol, children: Curtis, Bryan (Carina), and Kris (Amy); four grandchildren: Brandon, Gunnar, Cali, and Lena; great-grandson, Wyatt; and sister, Karen. He is preceded in death by grandson Travis, brother Butch, and sister Lee.

Art graduated from Polytechnic High School in Los Angeles in 1952 and married Carol Siqueido on May 26, 1957. He served in the United States Army from 1957-1959. After the military, he joined S.H. Kress Co. until 1969 when he joined the management staff of Kampgrounds of America (KOA). He held various leadership roles, ultimately being elected President and C.E.O. of KOA Inc. in 1980. He served as President and CEO for 20 years and retired in 2000.