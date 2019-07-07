{{featured_button_text}}

Arthur W. Moshinskie, Jr., beloved husband of his wife, Sol Lovas, passed away June 20, 2019. Art loved life, and he lived his life hard and joyously, until his long-standing lung and heart problems overcame his will to live.

A service and sharing of memories will be held on July 11, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. For further information, please see www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

Load entries