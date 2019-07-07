Arthur W. Moshinskie, Jr., beloved husband of his wife, Sol Lovas, passed away June 20, 2019. Art loved life, and he lived his life hard and joyously, until his long-standing lung and heart problems overcame his will to live.
A service and sharing of memories will be held on July 11, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. For further information, please see www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.