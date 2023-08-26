LAS VEGAS, NV—Arthur Gaudet of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away peacefully at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas on July 31. He was the son of William and Frances Gaudet of Billings Montana. Arthur was born on April 9, 1942, in Helena Montana. He graduated from Eastern Montana college with a Master’s Degree in education. He began his teaching career in California, then answered our armed services call for volunteers. After receiving his Officer’s Commission in the Army Medical Service Corp, he served in Vietnam. Returning to the US, he was stationed at Fort Sam Houston Texas, Fort Riley Kansas, and Fitzimmons Army Hospital in Denver. He also served a tour of duty in Germany before being discharged having earned the rank of Captain. Arthur married his “best friend” Rosella (Rose) Schuld in 1964 in Billings. He continued his teaching career for the next 29 years instructing middle school students in Billings. He worked briefly for the Montana Women’s Prison before moving to Las Vegas.

Arthur is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Waters (Robert) of Mesa Arizona. He is survived by his wife of 59 loving years, Rose, and their two daughters, Meegan of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Monet (Bill) Sheehy of Corning, New York and grandson, Conner, who recently graduated from NY University.

He is also survived by his brother George (Karen) Gaudet of Billings and a brother-in-law. Dennis (Sue) Schuld of Billings and brother-in-law, Robert (Adette) of Mesa Arizona. Arthur is survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well.

In retirement, Art became a volunteer for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for 13 years. He served in various volunteer positions, but the one he liked best helping make a police presence when walking the Strip. He loved visiting with the tourists.

Arthur was loving husband and father. He loved animals and working in his yard. Arthur’s family would like to give special thanks to Kurt Carmichael, family members, neighbors and friends who were instrumental in helping the family get through this difficult time.

Art’s wishes were to be cremated and his ashes buried with honers at the Veterans Memorial Cemetary in Boulder City, NV.